Roncalli’s Logan Bell named Indiana Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

Roncalli girls volleyball's Logan Bell won the athlete of the week on The Zone Extra on August 29, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roncalli senior Logan Bell was named the Indiana Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in 2024.

“I am truly humbled by this incredible honor,” Bell said in a press release. “All glory goes to God! He has blessed me with more than I could imagine, and I owe it all to Him.”

Bell picked up 333 kills, 252 digs, 63 aces, 50 assists, and 26 blocks in the season.

She helped lead Roncalli to the 3A state championship this season, where they swept Angola.

Bell is the second Roncalli player to receive the award. She joins 2007 graduate Paige Weber.

Bell was The Zone Extra athlete of the week on August 29, 2024.

She is committed to play volleyball at Oregon.