State championship-winning head coach returns to Carmel football

Kevin Wright is back as Carmel football's head coach. He previously coached the Greyhounds (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel High School football program announced its next head coach on Tuesday morning.

And it’s a familiar name.

Kevin Wright is returning as the Greyhounds’ head coach.

The football program posted a video on Instagram with the announcement.

“I’m excited to tell the Greyhounds, ‘I’m back,’” Wright said in the video. “Let’s work.”

Wright was Carmel’s football head coach from 2010-14. During his first tenure at Carmel, Wright led the Greyhounds to three state championship game appearances, winning one of them (2011).

This past season, Wright was an associate head coach at Sheridan High School, where he worked under his father, legendary head coach Bud Wright.

Earlier this month, Carmel football’s head coach John Hebert, who led the program from 2015 through this season, resigned.

The Greyhounds finished with a 5-5 overall record this season, the first time the program did not finish above .500 in a season since 2002 when it went 6-6 overall.