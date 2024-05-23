Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: May 23, 2024

The Zone Extra: May 23, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV provides even more high school sports coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on the season finale, it’s part two of our conversation between Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff and IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig.

Plus we check in ahead of the boys golf state tournament as Guerin Catholic chases a third-consecutive team title, a feat that has never been done before.

And as the school year winds down, we take a look back and put together our top ten plays of the season!

All that and more can be seen in the video above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana State baseball coach...
UnPhiltered /
Tyrese Haliburton leaves Game 2...
Indiana Pacers /
Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Haliburton see...
Sports /
Pacers outmatched in Boston, head...
Indiana Pacers /
NCAA, leagues back $2.8B settlement,...
Sports /
Indiana ties record with 14...
Sports /
Team Penske looking to bring...
Motorsports /
Loyal Indy 500 fans arrive...
Month of May /