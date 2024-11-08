The Zone Extra | Nov. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school sports season heats up across the state of Indiana with the end of the football regular season and plenty of state tournament action in the other fall sports. WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, Covenant Christian boys soccer coach Josh Brown joins the show. Covenant Christian won their first ever boys soccer state championship. Seniors Zach Jackson and Josiah Swearingen also joined the show.

Plus, Emery Newlin of Monrovia football is the athlete of the week.

The play of the week is courtesy of Zionsville’s Eugene Hilton. Hilton got the game winning two point conversion to beat Carmel and advance to the sectional championship.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.