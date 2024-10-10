The Zone Extra: October 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall high school sports season is in full swing across the state of Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on coaches corner, Zionsville girls golf head coach Maggie Nobbe joins the show. Zionsville won the state championship for girls golf this fall. Golfers Amaya Wade and Taylor Snively also joined the show.

The Athlete of the Week this week is Brebeuf Jesuit’s Maverick Geske. Geske is currently the state leader in passing yards.

Plus, the on campus athlete this week is former Westfield and current Purdue guard Braden Smith. Smith was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.

Photo gallery

For the Week 7 photo gallery of student sections across Central Indiana, click here.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!