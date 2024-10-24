The Zone Extra: October 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school sports season heats up across the state of Indiana with the end of the football regular season and plenty of state tournament action in the other fall sports. WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, Lawrence North football coach Pat Mallory joins the show. His Wildcats just completed the first unbeaten regular season for the program since 1989 and are ranked #1 in the state ahead of the postseason

Plus, Brebeuf girls soccer senior goalkeeper Lily Blackman is the featured athlete of the week. The Braves are regional champions and one win away from a trip to the state finals. During the state tournament, Blackman has recorded a shutout in all five matches.

Plus, the play of the week comes courtesy of Hamilton Southeastern.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

