The Zone Extra: October 3, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall high school sports season is in full swing across the state of Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on coaches corner, Center Grove football head coach Eric Moore joins the show. Moore won his 300th game as a head coach last week.

The Athlete of the Week this week is Greenfield-Central volleyball’s Makenna Rankins. Rankins became Greenfield-Central’s program leader in assists this season.

Plus, the play of the week this week is from Brownsburg football’s Branden Sharpe, who had a kickoff return touchdown in Brownsburg’s victory over former #1 Westfield.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.

