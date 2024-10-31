Search
The Zone Extra: October 31, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school sports season heats up across the state of Indiana with the end of the football regular season and plenty of state tournament action in the other fall sports. WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, Brebeuf Jesuit football coach Matt Geske joins the show. His Braves pulled off a crazy lateral play to send the game to overtime against Danville in the first round of the playoffs last week, which Brebeuf eventually won.

Plus, Reese Dunkle of Center Grove volleyball is the athlete of the week.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.

