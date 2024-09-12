The Zone Extra: September 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The fall high school sports season is in full swing across the state of Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on the show, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with Brebeuf boys tennis head coach Brandon Gill. The Braves are currently the top-ranked team in the state.

Plus, our athlete of the week is coming off a career performance for the Brownsburg football team with 230 receiving yards in a single game. Meet Bulldogs sophomore wide receiver Branden Sharpe.

Also, the on campus segment features former Zionsville football standout and current Purdue senior offensive lineman Gus Hartwig ahead of the Boilermakers showdown with in-state rival Notre Dame.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.