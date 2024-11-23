43°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
43° Indianapolis

The Zone Scoreboard for November 22, 2024

The Zone presents high school football highlights. (WISH Photo)
by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for The Zone Scoreboard for November 22, 2024.

Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 10:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.

THE ZONE

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from all the games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Post your pictures on Instagram and tag ACWeWantTheBanner to be featured in the photo gallery.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Coastal Carolina downs IU Indy
College Basketball /
Outreach efforts hope to reduce...
Multicultural News /
Local community hosts workshop to...
Multicultural News /
Indianapolis man leads class action...
I-Team 8 /
Prosecutor: ‘Very troubling’ KKK fliers...
I-Team 8 /
Winterize your car: Essential safety...
Local News /
2 call for change to...
Political News /
Trump expected to offer Kelly...
Political News /