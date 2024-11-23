THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 22, 2024

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 22, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 6 high school football games across central Indiana in the semi-state round of the state tournament.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 includes:

Brownsburg at Center Grove

Crown Point at Westfield

Martinsville at New Palestine

Segment 2

The Zone Segment 2 – 11.22.24

Segment 2 includes:

Interviews with the Brownsburg and Fishers principals for The Zone Banner

Live interviews with Brownsburg and Fishers students for The Zone Banner

Decatur Central at Bloomington South

Linton at Lutheran

Segment 3

The Zone Segment 3 – 11.22.24

Segment 3 includes:

Interviews with the Brownsburg and Fishers athletic directors for The Zone Banner

South Putnam at Providence

Segment 4 – The Zone Banner reveal

The Zone Banner Winner

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun announces who the winner of 2024 The Zone Banner champion is. The two finalists are Brownsburg and Fishers.

