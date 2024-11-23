THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 22, 2024
The Zone Segment 1 – 11.22.24
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 22, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 6 high school football games across central Indiana in the semi-state round of the state tournament.
Segment 1 includes:
- Brownsburg at Center Grove
- Crown Point at Westfield
- Martinsville at New Palestine
Segment 2
The Zone Segment 2 – 11.22.24
Segment 2 includes:
- Interviews with the Brownsburg and Fishers principals for The Zone Banner
- Live interviews with Brownsburg and Fishers students for The Zone Banner
- Decatur Central at Bloomington South
- Linton at Lutheran
Segment 3
The Zone Segment 3 – 11.22.24
Segment 3 includes:
- Interviews with the Brownsburg and Fishers athletic directors for The Zone Banner
- South Putnam at Providence
Segment 4 – The Zone Banner reveal
The Zone Banner Winner
News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun announces who the winner of 2024 The Zone Banner champion is. The two finalists are Brownsburg and Fishers.
For the photo gallery of student sections across central Indiana, click here.
For individual game highlights, click here.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.