THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – November 22, 2024

The Zone Segment 1 – 11.22.24

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, November 22, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 6 high school football games across central Indiana in the semi-state round of the state tournament.

Watch Segment 1 in the video above.

Segment 1 includes:

  • Brownsburg at Center Grove
  • Crown Point at Westfield
  • Martinsville at New Palestine

Segment 2

The Zone Segment 2 – 11.22.24

Segment 2 includes:

  • Interviews with the Brownsburg and Fishers principals for The Zone Banner
  • Live interviews with Brownsburg and Fishers students for The Zone Banner
  • Decatur Central at Bloomington South
  • Linton at Lutheran

Segment 3

The Zone Segment 3 – 11.22.24

Segment 3 includes:

  • Interviews with the Brownsburg and Fishers athletic directors for The Zone Banner
  • South Putnam at Providence

Segment 4 – The Zone Banner reveal

The Zone Banner Winner

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun announces who the winner of 2024 The Zone Banner champion is. The two finalists are Brownsburg and Fishers.

For the photo gallery of student sections across central Indiana, click here.

For individual game highlights, click here.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

