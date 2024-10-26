THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights – October 25, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, October 25, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from 22 high school football games across Central Indiana in the first week of the state tournament.
Segment 1 games include:
- Danville at Brebeuf Jesuit
- Northview at Roncalli
- Heritage Christian at Lutheran
- Cardinal Ritter at Park Tudor
Segment 2
Segment 2 games include:
- Shortridge at Mooresville
- Bishop Chatard at Crispus Attucks
- Beech Grove at Greenfield-Central
- New Castle at Pendleton Heights
- West Vigo at Guerin Catholic
- Hamilton Heights at Speedway
- Charlestown at Martinsville
- Shelbyville at Greenwood
- Tri West at George Washington
- Tri-Central at Tindley
- Sheridan at Clinton Central
Segment 3 – The Zone Blitz
The Zone Blitz games include:
- Culver Academy at Lebanon
- Muncie Central at Logansport
- Eastern Hancock at Centerville
- Carroll (Flora) at Frontier
- Scecina at Monrovia
- Eastern Greene at Greenwood Christian
Facetime Friday with Dave Pasch
