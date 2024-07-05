Warren Central’s Damien Shanklin commits to LSU

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warren Central’s star edge rusher Damien Shanklin committed to LSU on Friday.

Shanklin is a four-star recruit and is listed as the top football recruit in the 2025 class on 247Sports.

Ohio State and Alabama were also in the final three.

Warren Central finished 5-7 last year but won their sectional. They lost to Center Grove in the regional championship.

Shanklin and Warren Central kick off their season at Fort Wayne Snider on August 23.