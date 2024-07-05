Warren Central’s Damien Shanklin commits to LSU
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warren Central’s star edge rusher Damien Shanklin committed to LSU on Friday.
Shanklin is a four-star recruit and is listed as the top football recruit in the 2025 class on 247Sports.
Ohio State and Alabama were also in the final three.
Warren Central finished 5-7 last year but won their sectional. They lost to Center Grove in the regional championship.
Shanklin and Warren Central kick off their season at Fort Wayne Snider on August 23.