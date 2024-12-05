NFL upholds Azeez Al-Shaair’s 3-game suspension for late hit on Trevor Lawrence

(CNN) — Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair’s appeal of his three-game suspension was upheld by hearing officer Ramon Foster, who was jointly appointed by the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the league announced on Wednesday.

Al-Shaair was handed the suspension without pay by the league on Tuesday for a late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during Sunday’s game.

In the second quarter, Lawrence was hit in the head by Al-Shaair as the Jags QB was sliding on the ground following a six-yard run. As Lawrence laid on the turf, a scuffle between the two teams broke out. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game along with Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones for the ensuing fight.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the NFL announced it was suspending Al-Shaair for “repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship.”

It is not the first time Al-Shaair has been penalized for a similar incident: the 27-year-old was fined $11,255 for a late hit that occurred November 24 in a game against the Tennessee Titans. He also was fined $11,817 for punching a player in Houston’s game against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

In a letter sent to Al-Shaair, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said that the linebacker’s hit on Lawrence was “unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” while also highlighting his actions in the ensuing brawl and after his ejection.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL,” Runyan said. “Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Al-Shaair is able to return to Houston’s active roster following their Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

CNN has reached out to the NFLPA for comment on the suspension.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars placed Lawrence on injured reserve meaning he will miss at least the next four games of the season, and with only five remaining, the former No. 1 overall pick could be shut down until 2025.

Texans GM: Picture painted of Al-Shaair is ‘bullsh*t’

On Tuesday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio said to reporters the team takes issue with the characterization that has been made of the team’s star linebacker.

On the three-game suspension, Caserio said, “There’s no consistency at all relative to the level of discipline that’s been handed down,” citing that Al-Shaair previously had never been suspended or ejected.

“For the league to make some of the commentary that they made about lack of sportsmanship, lack of coachability, lack of paying attention to the rules – quite frankly, it’s embarrassing,” Caserio said.

A stern Caserio added: “I think what we take umbrage is just the picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person. I mean, quite frankly, it’s bullsh*t.”

‘Happens in the blink of an eye’

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans defended Al-Shaair on Monday, saying the team stands behind the sixth-year player and explained the incident should be considered from both sides of the ball.

“We’re not intentionally trying to hurt anyone, but I think there’s an overreaction when someone gets hurt but we just have to look at it all, from all perspectives.

“A lot of the quarterbacks in this day and age, they try to take advantage of the rule where they slide late, and they try to get an extra yard. And now you’re a defender, a lot of onus is on the defender, right?”

Ryans added, “Unfortunately, Trevor got hurt. We hope Trevor is OK.

“But – it’s also if we’re sliding, we have to get down. If we’re getting out of bounds, we get out of bounds. That rule is there to protect the quarterbacks, and we want our quarterbacks to be safe in the league, so we just have to be safe and we’re sliding, make sure we’re keeping our heads down.”

Ryans said Al-Shaair plays the game “the right way” and would never intend to hurt another player.

“For any picture that’s painted that Azeez is a dirty player or doing something intentional, that’s the exact opposite of what Azeez is.

“People who know Azeez they know him, they know how he plays the game.

“Yes, he plays it fast, he plays it physical, and sometimes that physical nature gets misunderstood in today’s game.”

On Monday, Al-Shaair issued an apology to Lawrence for the hit, while also calling out “racist and Islamophobic” abuse he has received since.

“I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late,” he wrote on social media.

“And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’”

He continued, “To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their (villain), to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you.”

Earlier, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked what he thought an appropriate punishment might be for Al-Shaair. Peterson referenced the skirmishes and fights at several NCAA football games on Saturday.

“I think the league is going to handle these situations as they come up. Just look at what even happened in college football, some of these rivalry games and things of that nature over the weekend. It’s unfortunate because it escalates to a level that doesn’t need to be on the field.

“We hold ourselves to a high regard. We’re in the National Football League. Defend the shield. All that stuff. We got to figure out a way as a league to somehow minimize or at least get these plays out of the game, if possible,” Pederson said.

The Texans are now on a bye week and will play again December 15 against the Miami Dolphins.