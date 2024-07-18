Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record in loss to Dallas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before tip-off against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on July 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (WISH) — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin continues to make history.

On Wednesday night, the rookie set the WNBA single-game assists record, dishing out 19 assists in the team’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.

“I just try to set my teammates up for success,” Clark said. “I think at times, I can almost over-pass and that can maybe… There probably could have been a few times where instead of passing that leads to a turnover I may have, I can probably shoot the ball. But, especially with AB (Aliyah Boston), I’m just looking to set her up so much. My eyes are always on our post players, whether that’s Lyss (Nalyssa Smith) or AB or whoever’s in the game at the time.”

Courtney Vandersloot previously held the single-game assists record, with 18 assists for the Chicago Sky when the Sky played the Fever back in a game back in 2020.

“Nineteen assists is incredible,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “That’s incredible.”

The 19 assists also helped Clark set another major record on Wednesday,the latest in a long list of records. She now holds the franchise record for most assists in a single season.

Clark finished with 24 points as well in the loss.

That was the second-highest point total on the Fever because Boston scored a team-high 28 points. The 28 points were a career-high for Boston.

Despite that duo’s performances, the Wings were too much.

Dallas led by as many as 16 points before the Fever mounted a comeback.

A key stat in the loss was turnovers. The Fever had 18 of them, resulting in 28 Dallas points. Dallas meanwhile, only committed 11 turnovers, resulting in 17 Fever points.

The loss snapped Indiana’s two-game winning streak.

The Fever now enters the Olympic break with an 11-15 overall record.

With the win, Dallas, who is one of the league’s worst teams, improved to 6-19 on the season.

Indiana’s next game will be Friday, Aug. 16 against the Phoenix Mercury.