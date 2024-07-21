Fever guard Caitlin Clark sets WNBA All-Star Game rookie record

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark celebrates in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

PHOENIX (WISH) — Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark has set plenty of records already this season.

On Saturday night in Phoenix, she set another one while playing in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Clark had 10 assists, the most assists by a rookie in WNBA All-Star Game history. She was just one assist away from tying Sue Bird’s WNBA All-Star Game record of 11 assists.

“That’s Sue’s record,” Clark said with a smile after the game. “I can’t take that from her. That’s my homie.”

Clark’s passing display at the All-Star Game came just days after setting the WNBA single-game assists record when she had 19 assists against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

“I just love passing the basketball,” Clark said. “I just love to push the pace. I want to make people run. And honestly, sometimes it works better almost when they score. They take a breath for a second. I want to take the ball out and go.”

Clark leads the league in assists per game (8.2).

She had at least 10 assists in six of the last seven Fever games prior to this Olympic break.

Clark also had 4 points in Saturday night’s All-Star Game after going 2-of-9 (22.2%) from the field. She started the game for Team WNBA, becoming just the third rookie in Fever history to start an All-Star Game, joining Tamika Catchings (2002) and Aliyah Boston (2023).

Clark was not the only Fever player who played in Saturday night’s game. Fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 points for Team WNBA, while fellow forward Aliyah Boston added 4 points.

Team WNBA ended up beating the U.S. National Team 117-109 in the All-Star Game.

The next time Boston, Clark, Mitchell and the Fever will be in action is on Friday, Aug. 16 against the Phoenix Mercury. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.