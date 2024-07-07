Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reflects on history-making day

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) makes a pass as New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon witnessed history.

Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark finished had 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the Fever’s 83-78 upset win over the New York Liberty.

With her performance, she became the first rookie to ever have a triple-double in WNBA history.

She also became the first Fever player in franchise history to ever have a triple-double.

“Obviously, it’s really cool,” Clark said. “My teammates have been finishing the ball really, really at a high rate. My assist numbers, that’s because of them. Just finding them in positions to be successful, whether it’s AB (Aliyah Boston), whether it’s Lyss (Nalyssa Smith). I thought we’ve done a really good job of that.”

Clark solidified the triple-double with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, when she hauled in her 10th rebound.

“I think everybody was a little confused as to why they (the fans) were going so nuts over a rebound,” Clark said. “They can do that every time I guess, but it was a little different.”

Clark nearly had a triple-double last weekend, when she finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds in Indiana’s 88-82 win over Phoenix.

“First and foremost, she’s the most competitive human being I’ve ever met,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “I really compare her to Diana Taurasi. She’s always looking to find ways to get better. How can I help the team?”

Clark has scored in double-figures in eight straight games. She also has had at least 10 assists in each of her last three games. But the stats are not what Clark cares about, according to Sides. The biggest thing Clark cares about is the score.

“She just wants to win,” Sides said. “And to me, she’s going to be my Rookie of the Year every day.”

The Fever is back at home on Wednesday when it faces the Washington Mystics. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. EDT.