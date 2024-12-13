Indiana Pacers to trade for Thomas Bryant, former IU player

Thomas Bryant #31 of the Miami Heat reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on Dec. 8, 2024 in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have traded a future second-round draft pick to the Miami Heat for center Thomas Bryant, a Indiana University alumni, sources have told ESPN and The Associated Press.

Bryant will become trade-eligible on Sunday. Bryant is earning $2.1 million this season, AP reports.

The trade comes as the Pacers have struggled with the loss of Isaiah Jackson in November and James Wisemen in October. Both tore their Achilles tendons.

Bryant, 27, played college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2015 to 2017. Bryant was a member of the Denver Nuggets team that won the 2023 NBA Finals.

He averaged 4.1 points in 10 games off the bench for Miami this season. Indiana will become his fifth team. He’s also played for the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.