Explosive first quarter fuels Pacers’ Game 4 win over Knicks

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates on the bench during the second half of Game 4 against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The first three games of the Pacers-Knicks series were nail-biters, coming down to the closing minutes of the game. Not this one. Game 4 was all but wrapped up in the first quarter. The Pacers defense smothered the Knicks, and the Pacers poured in bucket after bucket on the offensive side of the floor.

The Knicks scored just 14 points in the first 12 minutes on just 26% shooting. The Pacers on the other hand built a 20-point lead while hitting 60% of their shots from the floor.

That lead would grow to as many as 43 points in the fourth quarter. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 121-89 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“I think just handling business, just doing what we’re supposed to do,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “At the end of the day, coming out, playing the right way for 48 minutes and that’s really the most important thing for us. We just handle business from start to finish. And I think that’s part of the maturation of this group.”

Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart all had abysmal starts to the game for the Knicks. They combined for only six points in the opening quarter, with Brunson missing all five shots he took.

After the game, Haliburton talked about what they did to slow down the three of the Knicks that have hurt them the most throughout the series.

“Just showing our hands, as much as we could, trying to make it hard on them,” Haliburton said. “And then just finishing possessions with rebounds.”

The bench was crucial in helping the Pacers build the lead in the first quarter. Half of their points (17) came from the second unit, with T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin leading the charge with seven in the first quarter.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Pacers, with six players in double figures, lead by Haliburton with 20.

Brunson was limited to 18 points on just 6-17 shooting, his lowest scoring output of the postseason.

The win on Sunday made the Pacers 5-0 at home so far this postseason. The fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse brought the energy for both games over the weekend.

“Our crowd had a lot to do with the momentum that we established,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “They were tremendous.”

The series now heads back to New York knotted up at two wins a piece. The crucial Game 5 will be on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in New York City.