Jim Morris, Pacers Sports & Entertainment exec and civic leader, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Saturday morning that James

“Jim” Morris, longtime civic leader and vice chairman of the company, has died. He was 81 years old.

A release from Pacers Sports says Morris joined in 2007 following a long career of global leadership and considers Morris to be one of the “most influential and impactful leaders in state history.”

His impact reaches further than Indiana, the company says. Morris served as the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme from 2002-2007. While with the program, he led the agency to feed more than 100 million people in 80 countries.

The Pacers also say that Morris was appointed as Special Envoy for South Africa by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, “leading an effort to bring UN and humanitarian agencies together to address issues affecting more than 15 million people.”

He also served in various other organizations, including UNICEF, the National Advisory Board for the Boy Scouts of America, the Riley Children’s Foundation, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway board of directors, the Eiteljorg Museum, and more.

“Jim will be sorely missed by all of us, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers now

and always,” Herbert Simon, owner of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in a release.

It wasn’t clear what led to Morris’ death.

—

Below are statements from various leaders on the passing of Jim Morris.

Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment

There are no words that would do justice to how consequential Jim’s life truly was. To his

very last day, he was hard at work bringing people together to help those most in need and

make our city and our state stronger, more civil, and more united. No one loved Indiana and Indianapolis more than Jim. To us, though, Jim was family, a lifelong friend, a mentor, and the ultimate fan. He was a constant presence in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and an endless

source of optimism on the future of his beloved Pacers, Fever and Indiana University. Jim will be sorely missed by all of us, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers now

and always. Pacers Sports & Entertainment Owner Herbert Simon and family

Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my beloved friend Jim Morris. Jim was Indiana

royalty. He devoted much of his life to serving his community and took great pride in seein

Indianapolis develop into a world-class destination. He also cared deeply about the Pacers and

Fever and their role in inspiring and connecting people. And there was nobody better at bringing

people together than Jim, who would often host gatherings of community, business and political

leaders prior to Pacers games that were uplifting and unforgettable. On behalf of the entire NBA family, we send our deepest condolences to Jim’s wife, Jackie, and

their family; Herb Simon and his family; and all of Jim’s many friends and colleagues at Pacers

Sports & Entertainment. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Statement from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Last night, Indianapolis lost a true giant with the passing of my dear friend Jim Morris. Jim’s outsized impact on Indianapolis and our state will be felt for decades to come. He helped to establish the Indiana Sports Corp, shaping the sports strategy that laid the foundation for our recent record-breaking successes as a host city. He raised funds for pivotal projects like the Indianapolis Zoo and the Hoosier Dome. His leadership at Pacers Sports & Entertainment only solidified his place as a pillar of our community. And his dedication to humanitarian efforts extended his impact further to communities across the globe. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife Jackie and the entire Morris family, as well as to everyone at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. May we honor Jim’s legacy by striving to lead our lives like he did – with compassion, humanity, and the spirit of service in everything we do. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Statement from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Indiana lost a favorite son and true servant leader. Jim Morris, the quintessential Hoosier, didn’t just preach of the blessings of his faith, family, friends and vocation, he brought fullness to them all. He cared as much about helping a hungry stranger as he did dining with any Pope or Princess. His love for his childhood home in Terre Haute was equaled by his devotion to his alma mater Indiana University. We all have Jim Morris to thank for being such a relentless positive force and builder of our capital city into the international destination it is today. Everyone could learn from Jim’s wisdom, giant heart for humanity and appetite for the arts. Janet and I will miss our dear friend, everyday, and are praying for Jackie and the Morris family during this challenging time. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Statement from the Indiana Sports Corp

Indiana Sports Corp board and staff mourn the loss of Jim Morris and ask the community to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/SAYK5FQXHD — Indiana Sports Corp (@IndSportsCorp) July 13, 2024

Statement from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Central Indiana and the entire state have lost a true treasure. Jim Morris is irreplaceable and one of the most inspiring individuals the Indiana Chamber has had the pleasure to collaborate with and get to know. All that he accomplished for decades across so many endeavors – business, community, humanitarian, political and sport – and what he stood for leaves us with an unmatched legacy of excellence and giving it your all. We offer our condolences to Jim’s family, the Pacers organization and the many who were touched by his kindness, generosity and wisdom. The best way to sum up Morris’ motivation and what he saw as his purpose is in his own words. The Indiana Chamber interviewed him five years ago for its BizVoice magazine as part of the ‘Indiana Icons’ series: “Maybe it sounds corny, but I think we were put here to find ways to work together, to lift up everyone and to do extraordinary things that are inclusive and everyone benefits from. … It’s fun to work together to see a downtown transformed or to see a great children’s choir emerge in Indianapolis or to see the rest of the world say nice things about our city. To see lots of important institutions prosper and grow, it’s been a real gift to me to be able to be a part of this for a long, long time.” – Jim Morris, spring of 2019. Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders

Statement from Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Morris. His generosity and passion for the performing arts has allowed the ISO to continue our vital work connecting our community through the power of music. A true friend to the ISO, Jim created a tremendous legacy that will enhance lives and lift up our community for years to come. The ISO is grateful for the support of Pacers Sports & Entertainment through the years and for Jim Morris’s remarkable leadership. We share our condolences with Jim’s family and the entire Pacers organization. James Johnson, CEO, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra



Statement from Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker