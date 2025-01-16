Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith to return from injury

Indiana Pacers' Aaron Nesmith dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DETROIT (WISH) — The Pacers are getting a key player back from injury on Thursday. Starting forward Aaron Nesmith is available for their game against the Pistons.

Nesmith’s last game was all the way back on November 1st. He missed the last 35 games with a sprained left ankle.

Nesmith averaged 9.2 points per game in the six games he played earlier this season. He also recorded 4 rebounds per game and shot 54.5% from three-point range.

Tyrese Haliburton is also available on Thursday. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers with a groin strain. It was the first game he missed all season.

The Pacers take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The two teams are separated by just a half game in the standings, with the Pacers as the 6-seed and the Pistons as the 7-seed. It’s also a critical game for tiebreakers, as the Pacers are 1-1 against the Pistons so far this season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.