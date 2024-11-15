Pacers unveil this season’s Nike City Edition uniforms

The Pacers unveiled their new City Edition uniforms on Thursday (Photo Provided: X / Pacers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is always a lot of anticipation for the Indiana Pacers to unveil their annual Nike City Edition uniforms.

This year’s wait ended on Thursday, when the franchise unveiled the 2024-25 City Edition uniforms.

If the design looks familiar, you are correct. This year’s uniforms have similarities with last year’s City Edition uniforms.

One of the similarities is the “paint splatter.”

“The paint splatter design remains a key element, paying homage to the vibrant murals crafted by local artists that add bursts of color throughout our city,” according to the Pacers.

Meanwhile, the unique “INDY” font is a light blue this year. Last year, the “INDY” font was white.

Of course, the biggest difference is that the main color of this year’s jersey is white, compared to the main color of last year’s jersey, which was black.

The first time the Pacers will wear this year’s City Edition uniforms will be on Sunday when they host the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here is the full City Edition uniform schedule for the Pacers this season:

Nov. 17 vs. Heat

Nov. 24 vs. Wizards

Nov. 27 vs. Trail Blazers

Dec. 8 vs. Hornets

Dec. 19 at Suns

Dec. 22 at Kings

Dec. 23 at Warriors

Dec. 26 vs. Thunder

Dec. 31 vs. Bucks

Jan. 4 vs. Suns

Jan. 6 at Nets

Jan. 16 at Pistons

Jan. 29 vs. Pistons

Feb. 12 at Wizards

Feb. 20 vs. Grizzlies

March 11 vs. Bucks

March 26 vs. Lakers

April 2 vs. Hornets

April 6 at Nuggets

April 10 vs. Cavaliers

To purchase Pacers’ City Edition apparel, click here.

The Pacers next game is Friday against the Heat. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana will wear its Statement Edition (gold) uniforms for the game.