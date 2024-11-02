Zion Williamson soars as Pelicans pass Pacers

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after scoring during an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at Smoothie King Center on Nov. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 34 points and 10 assists, Brandon Ingram added 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 125-118 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Jordan Hawkins scored 23 points for New Orleans and reserve Brandon Boston Jr. added 14 points.

Ben Sheppard hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Indiana, which led by 13 points in the first half but lost two players to injuries.

Nesmith was leading the Pacers with 12 points when he left with a left ankle sprain in the first half. Center Isaiah Jackson, who had six points and eight rebounds, was helped off the court with an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points for Indiana. Pascal Siakam had 16 points, and Tyrese Haliburton had 11 points and 11 assists.

Takeaways

Pacers: Injuries appeared to take their toll when the Pacers struggled to match the host Pelicans’ energy in the fourth quarter.

Pelicans: Spot starters and reserves provided needed production. Jose Alvarado scored 12 points and rookie center Yves Missi had 10 rebounds to go with a block and four points, highlighted by a thunderous dunk over Myles Turner.

Key moment

Siakam was called for offensive foul, wiping out a fast-break basket for the lead, and coach Rick Carlisle was called for a technical foul. Ingram made the technical free throw and hit a jumper after that to give New Orleans a 109-105 lead with 4:51 to go.

Key stat

New Orleans converted 14 Indiana turnovers into 21 points and 15 offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points.

Up next

The Pacers visit Dallas on Monday night. The Pelicans host Atlanta on Sunday night.