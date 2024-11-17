Colts snap three game losing streak with win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts holds off Isaiah Oliver #23 of the New York Jets as he scrambles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts end their three game losing streak, defeating the Jets 28-27.

The Colts went up 13-0 in the first half and held the Jets to zero first downs in their first five drives.

The Jets then stormed back at the end of the first half and in the third quarter. The Colts needed a touchdown drive with less than three minutes left, and they won the game on an Anthony Richardson touchdown with just 46 seconds left in the game.

“The emotions were definitely at an all-time high,” Richardson said. “I knew we scored and we had already talked on the sideline about going for two, but I was just so geeked up that we scored, I was just over there celebrating so long.”

“Great, great team win,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously these games come down to the wire a lot of times, but the resilience of our group was phenomenal there.”

“Just to see him (Richardson) go out there and make plays, take over the game how he has, make plays in big moments, it was awesome to see,” Jonathan Taylor said. “I’m proud of him and I just know he’s going to keep coming into work every single day, each and every single week, he’s going to give everything he has.”

Richardson had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions, but he did lose a fumble. He also had the highest completion percentage (66.7%) for a game that he started and finished in his career.

Steichen thinks that this win could be able to give the Colts some momentum moving forward.

“Sometimes you go through some stretches like we did and lost three in a row and you get a big win like we did today and that can spark things,” Steichen said. “Sometimes it just takes one to get it going.”

With the win, the Colts record is now 5-6.

The Colts return to the field to play the Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m.

