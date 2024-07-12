Colts announce new flag football league across Indiana

All ticket proceeds from five primetime Colts Training Camp practices at Grand Park in Westfield will go toward the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis' new flag football program. (Photo by NFL Flag Football)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are creating a new flag football league to grow the sport across the state of Indiana.

The team announced on Wednesday that it is launching the official Colts Flag Football League. It will “help connect parents and young athletes to NFL FLAG-sanctioned programs in their area,” according to a news release.

“Football brings people from all walks of life together for a common goal and teaches skills like teamwork, discipline and confidence that are important to success in life,” Kalen Jackson, Colts vice chair and owner, said in the news release. “The Colts Flag Football League will provide kids a safe and fun way to learn the fundamentals of the game and help bring the sport to even more young people across our state.”

Eight established leagues and one developing league will be included in the new Colts Flag Football League. Those leagues are:

Elkhart Flag Football – Elkhart, Ind.

Fort Wayne East Flag Football – New Haven, Ind.

Fort Wayne West Flag Football – Fort Wayne, Ind.

Indy South Flag Football – Indianapolis

Pike / Indy West Flag Football – Indianapolis

Noblesville Flag Football – Noblesville, Ind.

Louisville Flag Football – Louisville, Ky.

First Baptist Athletics – Indianapolis

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis – Indianapolis

The Colts have previously created opportunities to play flag football in Indiana even prior to this announcement. For instance, the organization created a high school girls flag football Fall Pilot League in 2023. That league features eight teams from South Bend, Ind. to Indianapolis.

“We’re especially excited about the new opportunities flag football offers for girls to learn and play the sport, which only will help grow the game in Indiana and beyond,” Jackson said.

Just last month, the Colts helped host a flag football clinic for girls ages 6-12.

To learn more about the new flag football league, click here.