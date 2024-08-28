Colts claim a cornerback off waivers

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (0) drops back in coverage during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Aug 18, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that they have claimed a cornerback off waivers to bolster their depth.

The team claimed cornerback Samuel Womack III off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Womack III appeared in 23 games for the 49ers during the past two seasons. He had 18 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception during that time. Womack III was originally picked by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We liked him in the draft a couple years ago,” Ballard said on Wednesday afternoon. “When he got let go we thought that he would be a good fit to add to to the depth to our team.”

In the corresponding move to the addition of Womack III, the Colts waived cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.

Baker Jr. played in 17 games during the past two seasons with the Colts. He was originally part of the Colts’ 53-man active roster, which was released on Tuesday.

He had 34 tackles during the past two years in Indy, as well as seven passes defended.