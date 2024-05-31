Colts going with familiar set of defensive backs for 2024 season

Julian Blackmon #32 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park on Nov. 12, 2023, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heading into minicamp, the defensive backs are a major question mark for the Colts. Outside of cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Julian Blackmon, there is a lot of youth at the cornerback and safety positions.

However, Blackmon is confident in the chemistry that they have now and the talent that the young defensive backs bring to the table.

He said everyone understands the defense better and they are more prepared to make big plays.

“They’re very talented,” Blackmon said about the young cornerbacks. “I’m not really worried about the corners. If I see them in press, I don’t have to worry about them just because they’re just competitors. Those guys make plays.”

Blackmon became more of a leader with the young defensive backs last year. He remembers being confused when the rookies were asking him questions last year. They said ‘who else am I going to ask?’ He said he forgets that even though most of them are similar ages, that he has been in Indianapolis longer and has assumed more of a leadership role.

Despite talking a lot on the field, his leadership style is more by example. He said the talking on the field is just to energize his teammates.

As for Blackmon’s person improvement, he wants to find more consistency.

The Colts added defensive back depth in the 2024 NFL draft with two cornerbacks. They took Jaylin Simpson from Auburn in the fifth round and Micah Abraham from Marshall in the sixth.

Last season, their main starters at defensive back in addition to Moore II and Blackmon were second year safety Rodney Thomas II (15 starts), rookie Jaylon Jones (10 starts) and rookie cornerback Julius Brents (8 starts).

The Colts will send their young but familiar secondary out to face last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J Stroud when they open the season against the Texans on Sep. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.