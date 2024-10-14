Colts Insider: Richardson has to be out there even if not 100%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson missed his second straight game on Sunday as he recovers from an oblique injury, with Joe Flacco starting and playing against the Titans.

Richardson practiced all three days leading into the matchup, including being a full participant on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday and Friday.

WISH-TV’s Colts Insider Kevin Bowen said there comes a point for Anthony Richardson where he has to be out there, even if he is just 85-90% healthy.

“We’re talking about a guy that now has started four and finished just four of his 23 games,” Bowen said. “When you think about that midway through year two, that’s unfortunate. He needs reps. We’ve got to evaluate not only his availability, but his ability on the field as well.”

Bowen has covered the Colts for 14 years and is a radio host for 107.5 The Fan, hosting “The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy.”

One player who did play through an injury for the Colts on Sunday was Michael Pittman Jr.

There were reports earlier in the week that Pittman Jr. could miss multiple games due to a back injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday and played on Sunday.

He made two huge plays for the Colts in the fourth quarter, making the go-ahead touchdown catch and a crucial first down catch to help the Colts run more time off the clock.

“He is the definition of I think what this organization wants to be about in terms of just work ethic, toughness, durability,” Bowen said.

The Colts will now return home to take on the Dolphins on Sunday. Bowen said the Colts have to take care of business at Lucas Oil Stadium. He said the schedule gets much tougher after the Miami game, and the Colts have to take care of business playing against a backup quarterback in Tyler Huntley.

