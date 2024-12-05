Colts’ Kenny Moore ll nominated for 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday nominated cornerback Kenny Moore ll for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

According to the Colts’ website, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field, “is the most prestigious honor an NFL player can receive.”

After a prolific career at Valdosta State, Moore signed with the New England Patriots after going undrafted in 2017. He was waived by the Patriots that summer and claimed off waivers by the Colts, who he’s played for ever since.

In 2018, Moore became close friends with “Mighty” Mason Garvey, a 7-year-old boy battling stage 4 embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. The two developed a relationship that Moore described as the “perfect piece to the puzzle” for both him and Mason.

Moore visited Mason over 40 times at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to play video games with him and bring happiness. Moore also became a regular visitor to the Garvey’s home as well, playing basketball in the driveway with Mason and even having his own room so he and Mason could have sleepovers. Moore and Mason attended Pacers games and other events around Indianapolis together.

In 2019, the two ran out of the tunnel together at Lucas Oil Stadium before the Colts faced the Denver Broncos.

“Mighty” Mason Garvey and Kenny Moore ll run out of the tunnel together before the Colts face the Broncos in 2019. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

Mason passed away in 2020.

To carry on Mason’s legacy, Moore supports the Mighty Mason Fund for Palliative Care at Riley and serves on the board at A Kid Again, which provides children battling pediatric cancer cost-free and recurring opportunities to experience the joy of being a kid amidst their ongoing treatment.

In 2022, Moore founded the Love One Foundation, which exists to “help families and individuals overcome hardships by providing them with the tools needed to achieve success and fulfill their dreams with a focus on supporting underserved kids.”

In 2023, Moore surprised Northwest Middle School students with an esports gaming room and helped expand the teacher’s treasures room, which provides teachers with free school supplies to supplement their classrooms.

This year, Moore began a partnership with Cardinal Ritter High School, providing continual support to students locked in on their education. Moore also hosted a back-to-school event this summer and was an honorary captain for the Cardinal Ritter football game on Oct. 11.

Moore has hosted a free youth football camp in Valdosta for the past seven years. in October, Moore partnered with Nick Harden, a restauranteur in Valdosta, to provide over 13,000 free meals to residents and first responders.

“Whenever we need him, he’s right there,” Harden said. “He steps up. And we’re so thankful for his giving spirit.”

Moore has been one of the NFL’s top slot cornerbacks since joining the colts. He’s one of four active players in the NFL with at least 500 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 10 sacks, and is one of seven cornerbacks in NFL history with those numbers. Moore also has four defensive touchdowns, including two pick-sixes in one game in 2023.

Through 11 games in 2024, Moore has registered 62 tackles, five passes defensed, half a sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

“He’s one of our captains for a reason, leader in the backend, tough,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “It’s been a pleasure to be around him.”

“I’m blessed to be a blessing,” Moore said.