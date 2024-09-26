Colts leaning on improved defense and strong ground game to try to derail unbeaten Steelers

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts identified this week’s challenge long before watching any tape.

They, like any Pittsburgh Steelers opponent, must figure out how to prevent linebacker T.J. Watt from wrecking Sunday’s game.

It won’t be easy.

“You’ve got to have a plan. You’ve got to have a plan for him, for sure,” coach Shane Steichen said before being asked if he has one.

“I hope so,” he said.

The last comment drew laughter, but the Colts (1-2) are serious about finding a way to negate one of the NFL’s top defensive playmakers.

In five career games against Indy, Watts has recorded 15 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, forced two fumbles and won four times. His only loss in the series came in December when he had three tackles and two sacks.

The Steelers (3-0) have since won all six regular-season games they’ve played as Watts recorded 23 tackles and five sacks. But his presence jumps out, on or off the tape.

“Everybody knows he’s a potential Hall of Famer,” Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “He’s a great guy – high motor, a lot of effort. He’s pretty strong, physical. So, we definitely have a few things for him so he doesn’t get to the quarterback.”

Indy’s best option would appear to be running the ball with Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, giving the Steelers’ No. 2-ranked run defense a multitude of different looks to keep them off balance.

Taylor topped the 100-yard mark each of the past two weeks, against Green Bay and Chicago, and is seeking his first three-game streak since 2021 when he was the NFL’s rushing champ. Richardson hasn’t really showcased his running ability yet with only 18 carries for 117 yards and one score.

But the Steelers sense that could change this weekend.

“They’ve got a really diverse offense in terms of run-pass options,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “They don’t allow you to stack the box in an effort to minimize Taylor. You’ve got to play the cat-and-mouse game with them in terms of some of those things.”

The Steelers, meanwhile, are 3-0 for the ninth time since 1970 and are winning with a proven formula.

Their relentless defense, led by Watt, keeps teams out of the end zone while a ground-oriented offense successfully plays keep away. And their offensive line has allowed just six sacks, giving Justin Fields a chance to reset his career after being traded from Chicago to Pittsburgh.

“No question Justin has played well, and that’s exciting for him and for us. I’m not surprised by that,” Tomlin said. “He’s steady. He likes to compete. He doesn’t turn down things. He’s aggressive in play, scrambling and so forth.”

But the Colts are keeping their focus on one key element: containing Watt.

“Yeah, you have to know where he is at all times,” Richardson said. “It was kind of like last year, playing against Aaron Donald. You can’t just leave him one-on-one. So hopefully, our scheme schemes up nice.”

Taking on Taylor

The Steelers face their own challenge Sunday: stopping Taylor without Pittsburgh’s other outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith.

Highsmith will sit out with a groin injury, turning things over to Nick Herbig and DeMarvin Leal — a converted defensive end. Both expect Indy to run their way — away from Watt. Leal is eager for the opportunity to show what he can do in his third pro season after struggling with his weight among other things earlier in his career.

“I love to be tested,” Leal said. “It’s something we thrive on here. We don’t seek comfort in anything. We want that smoke. We want somebody to downplay us. So bring it on.”

Player of the week

Watt and the Steelers’ defense deservedly get plenty of attention because of what they’ve done and what they’re doing — allowing the fewest total yards and points in the league.

But Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones turned in the AFC’s best individual effort last week. He picked off two passes, broke up another and finished with five tackles in a 21-16 victory over the Bears.

“All last week, the guys were just in my ear and I really can’t thank my coaches and vets any more. So like I said, just bliss,” Jones said Wednesday after being selected the conference’s defensive player of the week.

Helping hands

Steelers first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s playbook is expanding as the weeks go on, and it’s creating more opportunities in the passing game for receivers other than George Pickens.

Calvin Austin III caught four passes for 95 yards and a score last week against the Chargers and Scotty Miller added a pair of receptions for 31 yards, including a 20-yard catch-and-run on third down that helped set up a 5-yard TD run by Fields.

The Steelers need to get more out of players other than Pickens, who figures to be a focal point of opponents until someone else emerges as a consistent threat.

___

AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh also contributed.