Colts linebacker has career afternoon in win over Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts defense stepped up in a big way on Sunday in the team’s 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Colts held the Dolphins scoreless in the fourth quarter of their matchup. It was the second straight week that the Colts have stopped their opponent from scoring at all in the fourth quarter.

The Indy defense had many big-time performances from individual players in the victory.

For instance, the linebackers made their presence known against the Dolphins.

Segun Olubi had five tackles, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The forced fumble and recovery happened on the same play in the third quarter.

Another linebacker, Zaire Franklin, had 16 tackles along with a forced fumble.

And then there was linebacker Grant Stuard.

The most tackles Stuard has ever recorded in an NFL season was 15 back in 2021 when he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That stat is now outdated because of what he was able to do on Sunday vs. the Dolphins.

“I had no clue,” Stuard told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff after the game. “I was definitely surprised when they showed me the little (stat) sheet.”

Stuard had a career-high 19 tackles in the victory over Miami. Eleven of those tackles were solo tackles.

“That player leadership has been huge for me,” Stuard said. “It’s definitely raised my standard and raised my expectation of myself because of what my teammates are expecting of me.”

Stuard and others on the defensive side of the ball knew they had to step up, especially once the Colts announced that linebacker E.J. Speed would miss the game. Speed entered Sunday tied for the team lead in tackles (60).

“He (Stuard) puts in the work every time,” Olubi said after Chernoff asked him about Stuard’s performance. “So it’s just great to see that manifested in playing well. He does the right things. He’s a leader. He’s a good guy. That’s one of my good friends. So, it’s great to see him show up today.”

Stuard had no tackles this regular season entering Sunday.

“I don’t know how many tackles he ended up with, but he’s a guy that just shows up every day to work and works his tail off,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said immediately after the game. “And he got his opportunity today and made the most of it. So, it was awesome to see him.”

Stuard was traded to the Colts by the Buccaneers in Aug. 2022.

The Colts (4-3) face the Texans (5-2) in Houston next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside NRG Stadium.