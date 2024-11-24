Penalties derail Colts in loss to the Lions

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Lions 24-6, dropping their record to 5-7.

The Colts had their season high in penalties with 10 and had 75 penalty yards. They were drive killers and took away big plays, and the Colts were not able to recover offensively.

“We knew it was going to be a four quarter game going into it,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “And then when you have big plays, they get called back. It felt like every time we had a 20 yard or a 30 yarder or something, was called back.”

“Number one, when you have so many penalties, it’s hard to win a football game when you shoot yourself in the foot before the play even starts,” Jonathan Taylor said.

“They played that game the right way and we didn’t go out and execute the way we knew that we were supposed to,” Anthony Richardson said.

“That’s uncharacteristic of us,” Zaire Franklin said. “We know we’re a more disciplined team than that. The penalties, it’s tough to bounce back over and over again when the penalty takes away a big play.”

Six points was the lowest scoring output for the Colts all season. It was also the only game of the season that the Colts did not score a touchdown.

Richardson threw for 172 yards and did not turn the ball over. He also had 10 rushes for 61 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. led the Colts in receiving yards with 96.

The Colts defense did play well though. They held the Lions to 24 points, which is almost 10 points below their season average of 33.8.

The Colts are still two games in the win and loss column behind the Texans in the AFC South, but with the Texans holding the tiebreaker, the Colts remain three games behind in the division. With the Broncos winning, the Colts move to two games behind for the last wild card spot.

The Colts take the field again on Sunday, December 1 against the Patriots at 1 p.m.

