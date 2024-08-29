Colts name 8 captains for 2024 team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts named eight captains for their 2024 team, with five offensive players and three defensive players.

The captains include:

Anthony Richardson, QB.

Jonathan Taylor, RB.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR.

Ryan Kelly, C.

Quenton Nelson, OG.

DeForest Buckner, DT.

Zaire Franklin, LB.

Kenny Moore II, CB.

Six of them are returning captains from last year’s team. Taylor and Pittman Jr. are the two additions. Former Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a captain to begin the year last season.

“It’s definitely something that I don’t take lightly,” Pittman Jr. said. “That’s one of the highest honors of any NFL honor, just knowing that my guys voted me is just a huge honor.”

This is Buckner’s sixth season as a captain, and fourth season as a captain of the Colts. Zaire Franklin will now have a gold captains patch as well, as this is his fifth season as a captain, all of which have been with the Colts. Moore II is a captain for his second season.

Richardson heads into his second season and also his second season as a captain. Having played just four games last season before his season ending shoulder injury, he looks to have his first full season in the NFL. He went 2-2 in the four games that he started a year ago.

The Colts decided to go with two captains on the offensive line for the second straight season, the only position group to have multiple captains. This is Nelson’s fourth year as a captain and Kelly’s second.

The Colts made the final cuts to their roster on Tuesday, bringing their roster down to 53 players.

They will open their regular season against the same team that prevented them from making the playoffs in Week 18 last year, the Houston Texans. The Colts and Texans kick off at 1 p.m. on September 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All Indiana Sports app

It’s time to elevate your game with the all-new All Indiana Sports app from WISH-TV.

Whether you’re passionate about high school sports or follow the pros, this app delivers everything you love about Indiana sports right at your fingertips.

With All Indiana Sports, you’ll get instant access to the latest sports news, scores, highlights and stories from across the state. From high school rivalries to professional and collegiate team coverage, we’ve got you covered.

To download on IOS, click here.

To download on Android, click here.