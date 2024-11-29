18°
Black Friday Colts deal: No-fee tickets for AFC South games

A general overall interior view of Lucas Oil Stadium. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are eliminating fees for single-game tickets for their “Black Friday-Cyber Monday” special.

The deal is for this season’s remaining games at Lucas Oil Stadium against AFC South’s Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buying a ticket, between Fri. 29-Dec. 2, to one of these games will not charge any additional ticket fees at checkout. Credit card or services fees may still apply.

The home games are against Tennessee, Dec. 22, and against Jacksonville, Jan. 4 or 5, 2025.

The Colts face the Jaguars in a “Fan Appreciation Game”, where the first 50,000 fans in the stadium will get a knitted Colts scarf.

A limited number of no-fee tickets are available.

