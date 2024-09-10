Colts players celebrate their international roots with helmet decals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several Indianapolis Colts players will honor their families’ international roots by wearing a special flag decal on their helmets during the 2024 season.

The decals are part of the NFL’s Heritage Program, lets players honor their heritage while helping support the growth of football globally.

In addition to the American flag, NFL players may wear a decal of another nation’s flag if that player or one of his parents or grandparents were born in another country, or if the player lived in another country for at least two years. Coaches may wear a patch in place of a decal.

Although the decals will be worn all season long, the NFL will highlight its international players during Weeks 2 and 3. Last year, over 330 players and coaches wore international flag decals or patches in Weeks 7 and 8.

Participating Colts players include:

The Colts will look to make up for a Week One loss to the Texans with a visit to Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. They’ll will return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 22 to host the Chicago Bears in Week Three.