Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out Sunday at Giants

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball up the field during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will face the New York Giants in a must-win game on Sunday without their starting quarterback.

Anthony Richardson, who has not practiced all week due to a back / foot injuring, has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

He had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

This is the third game that Richardson will miss this season due to injury. He previously missed games due to injury on Oct. 6 at the Jaguars and Oct. 13 at the Titans.

As a result of Richardson being downgraded to out, Joe Flacco will serve as the starting quarterback for the Colts this weekend. It will be Flacco’s fifth start for the Colts this season.

Flacco started at quarterback during the two previous games (Oct. 6 at the Jaguars and Oct. 13 at the Titans) Richardson was injured. He also started for the Colts on Nov. 3 at the Vikings and Nov. 10 vs. the Bills after Richardson was benched.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 1 p.m. EDT.