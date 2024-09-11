Colts sign two defensive backs to practice squad

Indianapolis Colts safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (48) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 29-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following cornerback Juju Brents‘ potential season ending knee injury, the Colts made a series of transactions, including resigning safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Harrison Jr. played seven games for the Colts last year, starting three of them. He made 20 tackles and had two interception with the Colts in 2023, returning one of them for a touchdown.

Harrison Jr. is a six year NFL veteran and has started double digit games twice in his career, starting 14 games with the Jaguars in 2019 and 11 games with the Browns in 2021.

He went through the Colts offseason program and training camp in 2024, but was cut from the team when the Colts trimmed their roster down to 53.

The Colts also signed cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Joseph appeared in five games in 2023, four with the Dolphins and one with the Seahawks. He played in 26 total games in 2021 and 2022 with the Cowboys.

To make room in the practice squad, the Colts released defensive end Titus Leo from the practice squad. Leo was selected in the sixth round by the Colts in 2023, but spent all of last season on the practice squad.

He went through the Colts 2024 offseason program and training camp and was signed to the practice squad after the Colts cut their roster to 53.

On Tuesday, the Colts signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the 53-man roster to replace the injured Brents.

Lammons played four games with the Colts last season, starting one of them.

