Colts special teams coordinator speaks on new kickoff rules

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This offseason, the NFL changed its kickoff rules. Gone is the typical kickoff with the entire kicking team lining up at the 35-yard line.

Now, it will have similar kickoff rules to what the XFL has done.

The kicker will still be at the 35-yard line, but the rest of the kicking team will be at the 40-yard line on the other side of the field. Most of the returning team lines up at the 35-yard line, only five yards away from the kicking team.

Returning teams will also likely use two kick returners now.

With the new kickoff rules, the Colts have been trying to get as many people returning reps as possible.

Their primary kick returner last season, Isaiah McKenzie, is no longer on the team. Josh Downs also got some reps last year and the Colts drafted Anthony Gould in the fifth round this year, who returned punts at Oregon State.

While they have been preparing for the effects of the change, Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason said there is still a lot of speculation as to how it will end up working out. They haven’t been able to do any live reps yet since the full pads have not been put on.

He said that the joint practices, rather than preseason games, will be the best gauge for how they’re dealing with the new rules.

As for preparation, they’ve studied a lot of XFL clips, but the NFL rules are slightly different than the XFL.

While the attention is on how the return team will adapt to the new rule, it does also change the personnel of players that will be used on the kicking team.

“We’re looking for guys that are really good defensive players for the most part that can tackle and can shed blocks quickly,” Mason said.

Mason also said that there could be more starters getting mixed into the kickoff team, with less running and chance for injury.

The Colts return to practice on Sunday from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.