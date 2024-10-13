Colts take down Titans in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WISH) — It was third and long at the nine yard line. The Colts were down four in the fourth quarter.

Joe Flacco started to drop back frantically, with the Titans blitzing eight.

He lofted the ball off his back foot from the 21 yard line. Michael Pittman Jr. leaped in the end zone, high-pointing the ball as it came down towards the “S” in Titans.

With a defender draped all over him, Pittman Jr. came down with the jump ball.

Touchdown, Colts.

That touchdown put the Colts ahead 20-17, and the score would stay the same for the remaining 7:27 on the clock to give the Colts the victory.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that Pittman Jr. could miss a few games with a back injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, before logging a full practice on Friday.

He was listed as questionable, but ended up playing on Sunday.

“He’s got to be one of the toughest players I’ve played with,” Colts quarterback Joe Flacco said.

Pittman Jr. also came up clutch for the Colts just before the two minute warning. He had a 16 yard reception to give the Colts a first down, which helped them run the clock down to 12 seconds before the Titans got the ball back.

“I’m here whenever called upon,” Pittman Jr. said. “I wish it was a little more, but I’ll take what I can get right now.”

“Gosh, what a great team win,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “I mean, they’re never easy, especially going on the road against a division opponent.”

Flacco started for the Cots at quarterback in place of Anthony Richardson, who was not active for the game as he continues to recover from an oblique injury.

Flacco threw for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Colts defense played significantly better this week. They held the Titans to just 241 yards and generated a turnover as well, with Julian Blackmon intercepting Will Levis in the fourth quarter.

“Shout out to our defense,” Steichen said. “Shout out to those guys. They stepped up big time there in the fourth quarter for us getting those stops.”

Tyler Goodson led the Colts on the ground with 51 yards.

Josh Downs paced the Colts in receiving, with seven catches for 66 yards. Pittman Jr. had three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

This is the Colts first win in the AFC South this season. Their record in the division is now 1-2.

The win brings the Colts overall record to 3-3 on the season.

The Colts will return home to play the Dolphins on Sunday, October 20 at 1 p.m.

