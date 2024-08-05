Downs ready for even bigger season in Year 2 with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs might have had the second-most receiving yards for the Horseshoe his rookie year, but he still has work to do to be considered a veteran according to his teammates.

“Buck (DeForest Buckner), Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.), Z (Zaire Franklin), they’re still telling me I’m a rookie, so I’ve got three more games before that,” Downs said laughing. “But yeah, I feel like I know what training camp’s about. I’m excited for the preseason and the first game. So I feel like I’ve settled in a little bit.”

At every level in his career, Downs has seen a major jump between Year 1 and Year 2. Even this Training Camp, he’s already feeling more comfortable.

“On the field, I know the offense. I’m not thinking about the route as I’m running to line up. I’m hearing the play, and I’m looking at who’s in front of me, like ‘Ok, what defense are they in?’” Downs said. “I feel like for me, that’s the biggest thing … And then, just being like – same mental as Pitt because Pitt knows a lot, AP (Alec Pierce) knows a lot. Now, when I’m on the field with them, it’s more so just clicking.”

Downs is already clicking with his quarterback. He and Anthony Richardson were drafted together last year and have had a close relationship ever since. That chemistry shows on the field.

“Anthony trusts me. I trust him,” Downs said. “We’re clicking before practice, after practice, even off the field, that’s my dog… Now it’s just we’re seeing different plays. It might not be in the playbook but he’s like, ‘Hey, JB if you see this, do that.’ And I was like, ‘I was thinking the same thing.’”

“I just tried to tell him – ‘With the route I know we’ve got rules and steps to run it a certain way, but just get open. You’re going to get open. I’m going to get you the ball.’” Richardson said. “So it’s just a matter of just working out chemistry and just knowing each other.”

“You can see those guys are always talking after plays,” head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, in between periods they’re back there talking. I think that communication piece is really good and once guys keep playing more and more and more together – I mean, I’ve been around some guys that have played 16 years together and they just kind of look at each other and give a wink and it’s like, ‘We know what we’re doing.’ So, you get to that level, it’s pretty special.”

Richardson to Downs is set to be another dangerous combo for the Colts offense.