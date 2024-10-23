4 former Colts advance in Hall of Fame voting process

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — 50 Modern-Era Players advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025, including four iconic former Colts players.

Reggie Wayne, Jeff Saturday, Robert Mathis, and Adam Vinatieri all made the cut.

Wayne was close to making it into the Hall of Fame last season. He was a finals, but did not end up getting the selection.

This is Vinatieri’s first year of eligibility.

In the next stage, the Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee narrows down the list from 50 players to 25 in the Semifinalist stage. The announcement for those 25 players will be in around four weeks.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced at the “NFL Honors” in February. The enshrinement will be in August.

Wayne played all 14 of his years in the NFL with the Colts. He was a six time Pro Bowler, one time All-Pro, and he won the Super Bowl XLI with the Colts. He also led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007.

Jeff Saturday played 13 years with the Colts. He won the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, was a six time Pro Bowler, and two time All-Pro.

Robert Mathis played all 13 of his seasons in the NFL with the Colts. He won Super XLI with the Colts, was a five time Pro Bowler, one time All-Pro, and is the NFL’s all time leader in forced fumbles. He led the league in that category three times in his career.

Adam Vinatieri played 14 seasons in Indianapolis and won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts. He also won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. Vinatieri was a three time Pro Bowler, three time All-Pro, and is the NFL all time leader in field goals made and field goals attempted.

