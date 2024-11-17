Halftime: Colts lead Jets 13-7

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a second quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime leading the Jets 13-7.

The Colts defense was dominant for the first 28 minutes of the first half. The Jets did not get a single first down in their first five drives of the game.

On the Jets last drive of the half, Aaron Rodgers found a little bit of a rhythm and they were able to get on the scoreboard with a 29 yard touchdown from Breece Hall.

The Colts offense was able to find some success in Anthony Richardson’s return as the starter. The Colts were able to get points on three of their first four drives.

Richardson completed eight of his 12 passes (66.7% completion rate) for 103 yards and no turnovers. All of his completions went to a different player.

Shane Steichen has been committed to the run game so far, with 22 rushes compared to just 12 passes. Jonathan Taylor has 15 carries for 43 yards, Richardson has six for 19 yards and a touchdown, and Adonai Mitchell has a carry for two yards.

Richardson has been able to complete a couple of explosive plays in the passing game, with Mitchell and Josh Downs both having a reception for over 30 yards.

The Colts will receive the ball to start the second half.