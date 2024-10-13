Halftime report: Colts and Titans tied in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WISH) — The Colts and Titans head into halftime tied at 10.

The Colts offense started hot, scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game. It was capped off by a nice throw by Joe Flacco to a wide open Josh Downs in the end zone for a 22 yard touchdown.

Then, the offense stalled. The Colts got just one first down in their next three drives.

Joe Flacco threw an interception in the second Colts drive of the game which set the Titans up with great field position. They capitalized, scoring a touchdown on a pass from Will Levis to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Colts drove down and got a field goal in their last drive of the first half to tie the game at 10. Joe Flacco had two interceptions that got called back due to penalties by the Titans on that drive.

The Colts defense has played good so far, allowing just 125 yards in the first half. They held Will Levis to just 50 passing yards and 4.5 yards per attempt.

The rush defense was not as good, allowing five yards per rush in the first half and 75 yards and ground.

Joe Flacco threw for 94 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He completed 10 of his 19 passes.

Tyler Goodson leads the Colts on the ground with two rushes for 38 yards.

Josh Downs is the Colts leading receiver with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

