Jonathan Taylor poised to return in Houston

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts beat the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is not carrying an injury designation heading into the Colts game against the Houston Texans.

Taylor practiced each day this week, including full practices on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Taylor talked about how good it felt to get back onto the practice field again.

“Any time you’re removed from the field and you just get to get back on the field, it’s a great feeling,” Taylor said. “You’re not just sitting there watching, you’re not watching your guys go out there and just have fun and run around. You’re definitely supporting them, but you want to be out there with them. So, it felt really good to be out there.”

Taylor has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. He got injured in the fourth quarter of the Colts Week 4 game against the Steelers.

In the four games that Taylor has played this season, he has rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry.

In Week 1 against the Texans, Taylor rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on 16 rush attempts.

Another Colts captain, DeForest Buckner, is trying to make his return from injury this week as well. Buckner has missed the past five games after being put on IR with an ankle injury after the Week 2 game against the Packers.

Buckner is listed as questionable for Sunday. He practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday, and did not practice on Friday as a rest day.

Three other Colts players carry injury designations for Sunday:

LB Cameron McGrone (elbow) – Questionable

LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder) – Out

DE Genard Avery (foot) – Out

With a Colts win, they would tie the Texans in first place in the AFC South. Kickoff at NRG stadium is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

