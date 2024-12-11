Kenny Moore II receives nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 05: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after intercepting a pass and scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts safety and captain Kenny Moore II was named the Colts nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

It’s his second time receiving the honor, which is the first time that a Colts player has been the nominee twice.

“In ’21 after getting the award the first time, after leaving I was just so inspired to do more with that year of having that award and that honor,” Moore II said.

Moore II added that it’s still an inspiration to be the Colts nominee. He said he just wants to do more and more, and is addicted to doing more for the community.

“It means more to me to give back to Indianapolis,” Moore II said. “I just had my first football camp here at the facility a couple days ago. People were asking me what’s the difference between the football camps that you do back at home and here in Indianapolis? It’s a different love here because you see a lot of people who have grown up as Colts fans and people who have a lot of love for the Colts.”

“It’s easy to write a check,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “it’s easy to put your name next to something. It’s hard to show up.”

Moore II said the people he interacts with doing community work keeps him sane and keeps him humble. He said everything is about football, but in those times, he can forget about that and be a part of the community.

The Colts retake the field after their bye week on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.

WISH-TV will be in Denver for coverage of the game.

