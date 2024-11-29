Key member of Colts offense to miss Sunday’s game at Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) will be missing one of their biggest offensive weapons on Sunday when they face the New England Patriots (3-9).

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Friday that wide receiver Josh Downs will not play this weekend due to a shoulder injury.

Steichen added that it is fair to consider Downs as week-to-week.

Steichen indicated earlier in the week that it was likely going to be tough for Downs to play on Sunday.

“Not ruling him out, but could be tough for him this week,” Steichen said on Wednesday.

Downs leads the Colts in receptions this season. He has 53 catches on the year, 12 more than Michael Pittman Jr., who has the second-most receptions (41) on the team.

Downs also leads in the Colts in targets (78) and is second on the team in receiving yards with 594 yards. Fellow wide receiver Alec Pierce has the most receiving yards on the team this season with 629 yards.

The second-year receiver suffered the shoulder injury during last weekend’s game against the Lions.

This will be Downs’ third missed game this season. He missed the first two games of the year due to an ankle injury.

In addition to Downs, Steichen revealed that center Tanor Bortolini (concussion), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (personal matter) have been ruled out as well for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile Pierce, who did not practice on Wednesday nor Thursday with a foot injury, is officially listed as questionable. He was a full participant during Friday’s practice.

The Colts and Patriots will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT inside Gillette Stadium. Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the race to make the AFC Playoffs. Indianapolis is currently two games behind the Denver Broncos (7-5) for the seventh and final wild card spot in the conference.