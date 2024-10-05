Richardson downgraded ahead of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) on the sidelines after leaving the game injured during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’ll likely see former Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Flacco start for the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville Sunday.

Saturday, the team officially listed Anthony Richardson as “doubtful” ahead of the rivalry matchup in the Sunshine State. Richardson was limited in practice all week, working primarily in individual drills. ESPN reported early Saturday morning that Richardson would be a “game time decision” as he deals with an oblique injury.

Last year’s fourth-overall draft pick left last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter after injuring his hip on a 14-yard rush in the red zone. Flacco came in in relief, ultimately leading the Colts to their second-straight win. The 17-year veteran threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 win.

Additionally, the Colts downgraded starting center Ryan Kelly to doubtful as he deals with a neck injury. Kelly missed last week’s game with the same injury and didn’t practice all week.

These are just two of the most recent injuries the Colts are dealing with. Starting running back Jonathan Taylor will not play Sunday after he sprained his ankle against the Steelers. Defensively, cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive end Kwity Paye (quad) are both out, as well. This will be the second-straight game the two starters have missed.

The Colts try to break a nine-year winless drought when playing in Jacksonville. This year’s Jags have yet to win a game. They’ve lost three out of four games by a touchdown or less.

Sunday's game at EverBank Stadium kicks off at 1 p.m. EST.