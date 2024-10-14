Shane Steichen thinks Anthony Richardson should be back Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson missed his second game in a row on Sunday as he recovers from an oblique injury.

Richardson was deemed to be a game-time decision, but ultimately was not ready to go.

On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that he thinks Richardson should be back this week when the Colts play the Dolphins, as long as there are no setbacks during the week.

Steichen also went into a little more detail on their decision to wait another week to bring Richardson back.

“Wanted to make sure he was 100%, that’s really what went into the decision. He’s really close. That’s why we had him as our third emergency quarterback, but he should be looking really good this week.”

Steichen also confirmed that when Richardson is healthy, he is the Colts quarterback.

Richardson practiced each day last week, but only logged a full practice on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday and Friday.

Richardson’s injury came in the first quarter of the game in Week 4 against the Steelers on a quarterback run. At the end of the play, he took a hard hit to his hip.

He came out of the game for two plays and then returned for one play.

On the play, he scrambled on another quarterback run, sliding at the end of the play this time. After the play, he got up and grabbed his hip again. He walked to the sidelines and eventually walked into the locker room.

Richardson has thrown for 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions in four games so far this season. He has also rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Flacco has been Richardson’s replacement since he got injured.

The Colts and Dolphins play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

