‘Software issues’ kept Lucas Oil Stadium roof closed Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Trouble opening the Lucas Oil Stadium roof on Sunday was a result of an “issue with communications software,” stadium officials confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement to WISH-TV, a spokesperson for the Capital Improvement Board, which operates the stadium, said the group is working with the roof manufacturer/maintenance vendor on necessary repairs.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced about one hour before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins that the roof would be closed due to operational issues. “Very disappointing. Apologies to our fans. Window open,” Irsay tweeted.

WISH-TV’s Angela Moryan reported that only half of the Lucas Oil Stadium roof would open at the time.

The CIB spokesperson says they’re working to have the issue fixed by the Colts’ next home game: Sunday, Nov. 10 versus Buffalo.

The stadium’s roof operation is scheduled for an upgrade in January, according to the CIB statement.

The roof issues will not affect the Taylor Swift concerts scheduled for Nov. 1-3.

The decision had already been made to close the roof for those nights.