The Colts player Chuck Pagano thinks Jim Irsay is most thankful for

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun asked Chuck Pagano who he thinks Colts owner Jim Irsay is the most thankful for on this Colts team.

Pagano said he thinks Irsay is thankful for everyone, but there was one player that he thought stuck out the most.

That would be Kenny Moore II.

“Since he stepped into that building in 2017, he’s been on e of the most consistent performers, both on the field, off the field,” Pagano said. “He’s a great team leader. He’s a great captain. He does unbelievable things in the community.”

Earlier in November, Moore II took time to give back to the community by passing out turkeys and drinks at Grace Car Center Pantry in Noblesville to local families in need.

“I just don’t want to stop something that my parents taught me and the church that I went to growing up taught me,” Moore said. “Giving actually helps me stay sane and keep going.”

Pagano was also impressed with Moore II when he called out the effort of the Colts team after they took their third straight loss.

“The guy had the stones to go ahead and hold his teammates accountable,” Pagano said. “And we know when you got guys in the locker room, leaders like Kenny Moore II, that will hold others accountable, look at what happened. Look at the transformation that we saw in a short period of time.”

The Colts (5-6) take on the Lions on Sunday looking to get back to .500. The Lions have the NFL’s longest winning streak at eight straight games. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chuck Checks In

Chuck Checks In Week 12

More Colts coverage

Colts activate Tyquan Lewis from injured reserve ahead of Lions game

3 former Colts named Hall of Fame semifinalists

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.